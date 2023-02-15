The Patriot League announced its first weekly honors for women’s lacrosse and Navy’s Athena Corroon (Greenwich, Conn.) and Ava Yovino (Parkland, Fla.) were among the honorees. Corroon was tabbed Defensive Player of the Week, while Yovino claimed Rookie of the Week accolades.

The duo led the Midshipmen in a pair of road games over the weekend against No. 11 Duke and East Carolina. The fell to the nationally-ranked Blue Devils (L, 15-10) before posting a 15-14 victory over the Pirates.

Corroon anchored Navy’s defense, finishing the weekend with six ground balls, three caused turnovers, and a draw control. The senior defensive captain was matched up with one of the other team’s top attackers, while serving as an integral part of the Mids’ transition game in the clears. Corroon opened the weekend with two caused turnovers, a draw and a ground ball against the nationally-ranked Blue Devils, while helping the Mids convert 16 of 19 clear attempts. Against the Pirates, she picked up a team-high five ground balls, while adding a caused turnover. Despite rainy and wet conditions, Corroon helped Navy convert 13 of 14 clear attempts at ECU.

In her first collegiate action, Yovino scored a team-best 13 points on a team-high eight goals and five assists, recording hat tricks in both games. She added five draw controls, two caused turnovers, and a ground ball over the weekend. The freshman tallied a team-best five points in her collegiate debut against No. 11 Duke, finishing with three goals and two assists, while adding a pair of draw controls. Yovino followed that performance with eight points against East Carolina. She scored a team-high five goals, including the game winner, while adding a team-best three assists. The Parkland, Fla. native added three draws, two caused turnovers, and a ground ball against the Pirates.

Navy returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 18 as the Midshipmen travel to West Long Branch, N.J. to take on Monmouth (1-0) at 10:00 a.m. The game will be streamed on FloSports ($) and live stats will be available.