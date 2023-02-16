Bruno is a 5 to 6 -year-old, 22-pound, tri-color beagle ISO a foster or forever home.

Brand new to rescue, we already know this friendly boy enjoys the company of both people and other dogs.

He would love a canine companion and a fenced yard for sniffing and exploring. Bruno is finishing his vetting and ready for his foster or forever home.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting Bruno or another beagle in need, send a message to icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

You can see and read about all of our beagles and hounds looking for their forever homes by clicking this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.

P.S. Don’t let the poor-quality shelter photo dissuade you. Bruno cleans up well, we promise!