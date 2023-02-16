On February 14 at 9 a.m., administrators at Westlake High School were alerted of a fight in a classroom. Staff responded to the classroom, but the suspects had fled. A school resource officer was notified about the altercation on February 15 and initiated an investigation.

During the investigation, it was determined that three students entered a classroom to assault another student. After doing so, the three assailants left the room and the school grounds.

The suspects have been identified, and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office is being consulted regarding criminal charges. Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.

The investigation continues.