The Atlantic East Conference office released the 2023 All-Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimming Teams Tuesday afternoon and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team landed five on the all-conference teams.

Captains Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) and Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) and graduate student Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point) garnered both First Team and Second Team All-Atlantic East honors while junior Marissa Fields (Leonardtown, Md./Chopticon) and first-year Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) picked up Second Team awards.

Credit: Bill Wood

Krell and Kidd are the only repeat honorees.

Kidd wrapped up her junior campaign by defending her conference titles in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley events for the third consecutive season. She also notched three silver medals as a member of the 200 and 400 medley relays as well as the 400-freestyle relay. Kidd garnered two First Team awards as well as three Second Team honors.

Kidd has amassed 19 All-Atlantic East honors for her career, including 16 First Team selections. She was voted the Atlantic East Rookie of the Year in 2021 and the Atlantic East Swimmer of the Year in 2022.

Krell added five more all-conference honors to her resume in her final season as a Seahawk. For the third straight season, she is the 100 and 200 backstroke champion. Krell picked up Second Team All-Atlantic East honors as a member of the second-place 200 and 400 medley relays and 200 freestyle relay.

In her career, Krell has earned 17 all-league citations, including 12 First Team awards. She was selected as the 2021 Atlantic East Swimmer of the Year.

Benitez collected her first career all-conference accolades, including her first-ever individual title. She captured the 400-individual medley for First Team All-Atlantic East honors before swimming on the second-place 200 and 400 freestyle relays for her Second Team All-Atlantic East awards. Benitez leaves the program as a three-time all-star.

Fields anchored three of the Seahawks’ second-place relays while swimming the third leg on the silver-medal 400 freestyle relay. Fields finished her second Atlantic East championship meet as a four-time Second All-Atlantic East honoree.

Judge was a member of all four second-place relays for St. Mary’s, leading off the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. She is now a four-time Second Team All-Atlantic East selection.

St. Mary’s College (8-8, 4-2 AEC) finished second at the 2023 Atlantic East Women’s Swimming Championships on Feb. 10-12. In their third year with the Atlantic East, this marked the first time that the Seahawks did not capture the conference title, having won it in 2021 and 2022.