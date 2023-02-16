Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in St. Mary’s County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. County and metro unemployment rates are as of November 2022.

St. Mary’s County had a 3.1% unemployment rate in November 2022, marking a 0.6% decrease from a month ago. Maryland reported a 4.3% unemployment rate in November, the ninth highest in the country.

Last month’s national unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% but is still 0.4% lower than last year.

Unemployment rates in neighboring counties

#1. Somerset County, MD: 5.3%

#2. Dorchester County, MD: 3.9%

#3. Charles County, MD: 3.5%

#3. Northumberland County, VA: 3.5%

#5. Westmoreland County, VA: 3.1%

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maryland

#1. Worcester County: 6.8%

#2. Somerset County: 5.3%

#3. Allegany County: 4.5%

#4. Wicomico County: 4.4%

#5. Prince George’s County: 4.0%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Maryland

#1. Carroll County: 2.7%

#1. Howard County: 2.7%

#3. Calvert County: 2.9%

#3. Queen Anne’s County: 2.9%

#5. Anne Arundel County: 3.0%