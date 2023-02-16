The Navy women’s golf team wrapped up its first tournament of the spring on Tuesday at the Sea Best Intercollegiate, finishing 14th at the San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.

Taking place at the par-72, 6,084-yard Donald Ross Golf Course, the Midshipmen saw junior Mara Hirtle end the two-day, 54-hole tournament as the top Navy golfer, shooting a 14-over par 230 score to finish tied for 37th overall. As a team, the Mids shot a 72-over par 936 to round out the field.

The top overall golfers were USC Upstate’s Praew Nontarux and Isabella Hahne of Campbell, tying atop the leaderboard at 1-under par 215, while Hahne’s Camels finished as the lowest-scoring team at 26-over par 890.

Hirtle opened Monday with a first-round of 3-over par 75 that put her just outside the top-10 golfers, but she suffered a tough second round with a 5-over par 77 score and shot a 78 in Tuesday’s final round to wind up at 14-over par 230 and 37th in the field.

Junior Stephanie Lee bounced back after shooting a 9-over par 81 to start the tournament, putting together a 4-over par 76 score in the second round and a 5-over par 77 mark over the final 18 holes to close the week tied for 45th at 18-over par 234.

Senior captain Eve Worden matched Lee’s final score of 18-over par 234 and finish in a nine-way tie for 45th, overcoming a score of 9-over par 81 on the opening 18 holes by shooting rounds of 75 and 78 to rise up the leaderboard.

Sophomore Bridget Hoang notched a three-round total of 22-over 238 to end up tied for 60th, shooting back-to-back rounds of 80 on Monday and capping off the stay with score 78 on Tuesday morning.

Rounding out the Navy lineup was freshman Sue Lee , as the rookie shot rounds of 81 and 82 on Monday before recovering for a 78 score on Tuesday, finishing 67th overall at 25-over par 241.

Fellow freshman Hallie Brisco competed individually at the tournament, battling back after a rough opening round to tie for 54th at 19-over par 235 (82-78-75).

It was good to get our first tournament under our belt,” said head coach Nadia Ste-Marie . “We can see that we need more time on the course playing and practicing, and we’re looking forward to longer days that will allow us the opportunity to continue to learn and grow.”

Navy returns to action on March 18-19 with the Red Rocks Invitational at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, Ariz.