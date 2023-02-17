Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is holding a second virtual town hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 to discuss the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The town hall allows parents, students, and community members to provide feedback on a draft plan created by the Accountability and Implementation Board (AIB), working as an independent unit of the state government.

The first town hall on the Blueprint was held earlier in the year on Nov. 7, during which CCPS staff gave a brief overview of the school system’s plan and gathered input from stakeholders.

The upcoming meeting will further delve into the Blueprint, with staff providing updates and developing the Blueprint plan. The first submission of the CCPS Blueprint plan is due to the state on March 15.

The meeting will be held on the Zoom platform and is open to any CCPS parent, student, staff, or community member. Anyone joining the meeting will need an active Zoom account to participate. The meeting details are below.

Link to join — https://ccboe.zoom.us/j/82167460334?pwd=eTdpL056U1pweTVzVm9aK1JuR25QZz09