The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at 17 St. Mary’s County businesses. Fifteen establishments were compliant, while two businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s Office employee for identification.

The covert compliance checks were conducted on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 3 pm, using an underage Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer. The 19-year-old corrections officer was wearing plain clothes and was directed to enter each business to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage for purchase.

Of the 17 businesses visited, 15 were found in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage corrections officer. Two businesses failed to ask for identification or corroborate the corrections officer’s age, and the employee could purchase an alcoholic beverage underage.

Businesses found in compliance were: 2000 Liquor in Lexington Park; ABC Liquors and Lounge in California; Beacon Liquors in Callaway; Canopy Liquors in Lexington Park; Cook’s Liquor & Deli in Park Hall; County Liquors in Lexington Park; Early Bird in Hollywood; H.V. Liquors in California; International Beverages in Lexington Park; Jughead Liquor Wine Beer in California; Lex Wine & Spirits in Lexington Park; Marketplace Wine & Spirits in California; St. Mary’s Fine Wine and Spirits in Great Mills; Stop ‘N Shop in Lexington Park and Wildewood Wine & Spirits in California.

The two businesses found in violation were: Corner Liquors in Lexington Park and Twist Wine & Spirits in Lexington Park.

The reports of alcohol violations were forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.