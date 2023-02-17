Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has signed an executive order aimed at strengthening the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program. The order requires participating agencies to submit mandatory Minority Business Enterprise data for FY22 within 15 days, and within 60 days, participating agencies must report on their procurement activity, outreach and marketing efforts to minority-owned businesses, and the number of firms certified as Minority Business Enterprises broken down by jurisdiction, race, and gender.

“I’ve said this before and I will say this again, I am data driven and heart-led; the data shows that we are not meeting the mark in our Minority Business Enterprise program, so my heart is saying we must do everything we can to not only meet our goals, but exceed them,” said Governor Moore. “Our administration has the most diverse cabinet in history, and it’s critical that we take the first step forward in delivering more access and opportunities to our minority-owned businesses in order to create a more economically competitive and inclusive state.”

Established in 1978, Maryland’s Minority Business Enterprise program aims to increase economic opportunity for minority and women-owned businesses to compete in state government procurement. However, the state has consistently failed to meet the 29% participation goal established in 2013. The data collected through this executive order will guide the administration’s efforts in improving and strengthening the program through policies, procedures, initiatives, and legislation.

“As secretary, my goal is to work in partnership with Governor Moore to ensure we are greater in tune with our minority-owned businesses,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Acting Secretary Kevin Anderson. “What we learn will enable us to strengthen our partnership with our minority-owned businesses, which in turn will help strengthen our state’s economy.”

Governor Moore emphasized the importance of creating more access and opportunities for minority-owned businesses to create a more economically competitive and inclusive state. The Maryland Department of Commerce Acting Secretary Kevin Anderson also expressed his commitment to working with Governor Moore to ensure a stronger partnership with minority-owned businesses, which in turn will help strengthen the state’s economy.

To learn more about the Maryland’s Minority Business Enterprise program, visit the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority, Women Business Affairs website.