The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold an in-person public comment hearing on the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) request to increase its electric distribution rates by $15.75 million.

The utility’s customers and other interested parties are welcome to participate in the hearing scheduled for Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at SMECO’s headquarters, 15035 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville, Maryland. Public Utility Law Judge Christine L. Burke will preside. The hearing will begin with a presentation by SMECO.

SMECO serves 170,000 customer members in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County. The rate increase SMECO has requested represents an approximately eight percent overall increase in distribution revenues for the average customer-member.

In addition to the hearings, written comments can be submitted electronically through the Commission’s online portal at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/.

Comments can also be sent by mail and addressed to: Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9688 and be sent by May 1, 2023.

The Commission must decide on the company’s request by June 30, 2023.