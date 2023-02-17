For the next four weeks, travelers along Patuxent Boulevard in the area between Placid Hill Road & Patuxent Beach Road may experience delays for a developer project installing new water & sewer utilities.

Work will take place Monday – Friday and is anticipated to be completed in approximately four weeks (depending on weather & site conditions).

This work will involve open cuts across & along Patuxent Boulevard to make two crossings to carry an 8-inch water main & another cut to carry across an 8-inch gravity sewer line.

Additionally, several hundred feet of 8-inch gravity sewer will be installed along Patuxent Boulevard to the wastewater pump station under construction to serve the associated development.