The Navy men’s swimming and diving team closed the second day of competition at the Patriot League Championship by winning the 400 medley relay to give the Mids their lone gold medal of the evening. The victory gave the men’s team a second-place total of 298.5 points, while the Navy women’s team narrowly remained in first place with 268.5 points.

The Army teams combined for four event titles on the night to take over first place in the men’s standings (305.5) and draw closer to the Mids in the women’s race (246).

500 Freestyle

Navy qualified two swimmers for the championship final in Cameron Horner (Jr., Hebron, Md.) and Sarah Eldridge (Fr., Brielle, N.J.). Horner placed third in a time of 4:50.50 and Eldridge followed in fourth place with a 4:54.08.

Everet Andrew (So., Wilmette, Ill.) was edged for the men’s 500 free title as he posted a time of 4:21.23 to finish just under one second in back of the event winner. Conor Cranfield (So., Fort Myers, Fla.) took fourth place with a time of 4:21.88 and Zack Stump (Fr., Westerville, Ohio) finished in sixth place with his effort of 4:24.97.

The consolation final saw Jack Lambert (Fr., Sarasota, Fla.) finish first and Garrett McGovern (Jr., Nashville, Tenn.) place second.

200 Individual Medley

Navy’s Lauren Walsh (Fr., Shelton, Conn.) earned a silver medal in the first individual event final of her career as her time of 2:00.10 left just in back of the winning 1:58.45 recorded by Loyola’s Lilly Mead. Joining her in reaching the championship final was teammate Gabi Baldwin (Jr., Lake Elmo, Calif.), who placed eighth with a time of 2:03.62.

Jackson Schultz (Sr., Millersville, Md.) was the lone Navy qualifier in the championship final and he placed fifth with a time of 1:46.65.

Jonah Harm (Jr., Placerville, Calif.) won the consolation final for the Mids.

50 Freestyle

Maya Novack (Jr., Cedarburg, Wis.) recorded a time of 23.43 to finish in third place in the championship final, with teammate Tiffany Shields (So., Escondido, Calif.) tying for fourth place in a time of 23.45.

Caroline Irwin (So., Buford, Ga.) finished in first place in the consolation final.

In the men’s race, Austin Lockhart (So., Fort Mills, S.C.) recorded a time of 20.20 to finish in a tie for fifth place in the championship final.

Women’s One-Meter Diving

Navy qualified a pair of swimmers for the championship final. Mackenzie Kim (Fr., Diamond Bar, Calif.) scored 278.40 points to place fourth and Ali Polidori (Fr., Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) tallied 265.60 points to place sixth.

400 Medley Relay

The women’s race was not decided until the very end of the event. Army totaled a time of 3:39.12 to better the second-place time of 3:39.70 recorded by the Mids.

Army jumped out to a body-length lead after the first 100 yards of the men’s race. Navy slowly reeled in the Black Knights and posted a time of 3:09.22 to finish more than two seconds (3:11.42) ahead of Army. Winning the race for the Mids were Patrick Colwell (Jr., New Canann, Conn.), Schultz, Harm and McGovern.

Women – Team Rankings – Through Event 14

1. Navy (268.5)

2. Army (246)

3. Bucknell (180)

4. Loyola Maryland (128)

5. Boston University (125)

6. Lehigh (121)

7. Colgate (106.5)

8. American (94)

9. Holy Cross (77)

10. Lafayette (36)

Men – Team Rankings – Through Event 14

1. Army (305.5)

2. Navy (298.5)

3. Bucknell (192.5)

4. Loyola Maryland (129)

5. Boston University (108)

6. Lehigh (96)

7. American (84.5)

8. Holy Cross (65)

9. Colgate (60)

10. Lafayette (57)