The College of Southern Maryland Hawks baseball team’s 2023 season begins on February 18 with a doubleheader against the Rowan College South Jersey – Gloucester Roadrunners. The team is under new leadership this season, as Brad Sullivan was named interim head coach during the winter. Associate head coach Todd Snell and assistant coach Zach Roll will assist him.

The team is looking to make it to the Region 20 Division II playoffs for the third year in a row after reaching the tournament in 2021 for the first time since 2014 and earning their first postseason win in recent history in 2022. The coaching staff is emphasizing playing their brand of baseball and staying within themselves to control what they can control.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Returners Justin Aponte, Travis Bradley, Mason Stine, Kendall White, Hunter Rose, Cody Cox, Nick Norton, Tariq Johnson, and Jake Holt are looking to improve on last year’s success, while transfer pitcher Roy Tayman is expected to make a significant contribution to the team’s pitching staff. “He comes to us with 40-plus innings of experience last year, and on a young team, that will definitely help,” Sullivan said.

The coaching staff believes that pitching will be an area of strength this season, with many talented young arms on the team.

Sullivan expects pitching to be an area of strength for the team this season. “The coaching staff has been thrilled with what we’ve seen from the guys on the mound. This may be the deepest pitching staff we have had here during my tenure. There are a lot of young arms, but there is a lot of talent on our staff.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Aponte and Rose are expected to lead the charge, along with transfer Andrew Leginze, who has fit in well with the team.

“They will be looking to take on a bigger role with us this year, as well as transfer Andrew Leginze, who has fit in nicely his first year with us,” Sullivan said.

The lineup is deeper than just these players, with several newcomers and freshmen looking to make an impact. The coaching staff’s message to the team is one of perseverance, emphasizing the need to fight through tough times and stay focused on playing good, clean baseball.

“The bar has been set high these past few years,” Sullivan said. “Obviously the goal is to get back in the playoffs and compete for a regional this year. But I always think of things on a smaller level. The expectation is for us to play good clean baseball throughout the year – pitchers to attack the zone, hitters to move runners and have good at-bats, and for us to make plays in the field. Those are the daily things that are expected of our guys; if we can accomplish those, we will have a good season this year.”