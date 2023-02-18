Comptroller Brooke Lierman of Maryland is reminding residents about Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, which takes place from February 18 to 20, 2023.

During this time, Marylanders can save on the state’s six percent sales tax by purchasing qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances, such as air conditioners, washers and dryers, refrigerators, furnaces, heat pumps, boilers, compact fluorescent light bulbs, dehumidifiers, and programmable thermostats. Solar water heaters are exempt from tax year-round.

“Shop Maryland Energy Weekend has three benefits at once,” says Comptroller Lierman. “Consumers will save money—both at the time of purchase and in the long run with their decreased monthly energy bills. It helps local store owners improve their sales. And it helps Maryland reach its environmental sustainability goals. A lot of ENERGY STAR appliance manufacturers, local retailers, and utility companies also will be offering additional savings, so this is a great time for that big-ticket appliance purchase you may have been thinking about.”

The Comptroller encourages residents to make their purchases at locally owned retailers, which benefit from increased sales during a traditionally slow time of year.

To receive the ENERGY STAR label, products must meet strict energy efficiency standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. While the state loses an estimated $800,000 in direct tax revenue on the purchase of ENERGY STAR products, additional sales on taxable products generate unanticipated tax dollars, and the environmental impact results in long-term financial benefits.

Comptroller Lierman visited ABW Appliances A Better Way in Pikesville to promote the tax-free weekend, joined by County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr., Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian E. Jones Jr., Baltimore County Councilmember Izzy Patoka, and the Greater Baltimore Chamber of Commerce and Pikesville Chamber of Commerce members. She will also be appearing on radio and television broadcasts across the state over the holiday weekend.