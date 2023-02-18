Governor Wes Moore has nominated Craig Thompson, Yolanda Maria Martinez, and Lee Coplan to the Maryland Stadium Authority board, with Thompson nominated to serve as board chair.

The nominations are part of the Governor’s “Green Bag” list, which includes more than 300 candidates for state boards and commissions. Upon Senate confirmation, Thompson would begin his service as chair, replacing outgoing Chair Thomas Kelso. Martinez and Coplan are nominated for terms beginning on July 1, 2023.

“I am proud to nominate Craig, Maria, and Lee to serve on the Maryland Stadium Authority board. With backgrounds spanning law, negotiation, entrepreneurship, and planning and design, they will bring a wealth of expertise and valuable perspectives to the Stadium Authority, said Governor Moore. “The MSA has important work on its agenda this year, including establishing a new long-term partnership with the Baltimore Orioles and implementing the state’s $400 million investment in the Blue Line Corridor. I am confident that these nominees are the right people for the job.”

“I am honored to be nominated by Governor Moore to serve in this critical role,” said Mr. Thompson. I look forward to meeting with members of the Senate, and if confirmed, I am excited to partner with the talented MSA staff and board, including Chair Kelso, to advance the organization’s mission for the people of Maryland.”

Thompson is a well-known and experienced trial attorney and partner at Venable LLP, and serves on the firm’s board. Martinez is an entrepreneur, community leader, and philanthropist, while Coplan is a founding member and Chief Executive Officer of Hord Coplan Macht, the largest architecture firm headquartered in Maryland.

