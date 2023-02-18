The Bowie Baysox, a minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, announced the return of Kyle Moore as their manager for the 2023 season.

Moore previously managed the team in the 2022 season and has a career managerial record of 254-216. Forrest Hermann and Sherman Johnson will support him as Pitching and Hitting Coaches, respectively, while Tim DeJohn returns as Fundamentals Coach and Ryan Goll joins as Development Coach.

“I am so excited to get back to Bowie this season, getting to work with a youthful, talented team and a staff that is just as thrilling; I know both will present quite the rewarding challenge,” Moore said. “And our family, Whitney, our two girls, and I are looking forward to another adventure this summer.”

The Baysox had the best second-half record in their division in the previous season under Moore’s guidance.

“We are thrilled that Kyle Moore will lead the Baysox again this year,” said Greg Baroni, CEO and Managing General Partner, Attain Sports and Entertainment. “He is an impressive, values-driven leader both on and off the field, and bringing a deep commitment to the players, the fans, and the broader community. With Kyle at the helm, we’re looking forward to a great season—including a championship!”

The team’s home opener is on April 11, 2023, against Akron, with ticket information available at a later date. Full and Partial Season Ticket packages and Group Tickets are now available. For more information, please call (301) 805-6000 or visit Baysox.com.