Maryland’s Moore-Miller Administration has taken a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and experienced state government with the first round of Green Bag appointments presented by Secretary of Appointments Tisha Edwards. The 307 appointments, spanning 65 boards, represent a new level of diversity and inclusivity in state government, with a commitment to creating a government that looks like the state of Maryland.

Governor Wes Moore, who received the appointments, expressed his delight at the progress made towards creating a more representative government, stating, “I made a commitment to Marylanders that we would create a government that looks like the state of Maryland, and I am thrilled to say that our Office of Appointments has followed through on that promise by presenting a group of nominees that is both representative of our state and incredibly qualified.”

Credit: Office of the Governor of Maryland

Moore noted that these appointments represent a significant shift towards inclusion in state government. He is proud to have these dedicated public servants join the team to help create a Maryland where no one is left behind.

The appointments announced are particularly notable for their level of representativeness. 57% of the new Green Bag nominations represent women, an increase from the current 45% of 65 Green Bag Boards members. Additionally, 45% of the new Green Bag nominations represent people of color, compared to the current 27% of members of the 65 Green Bag Boards. Furthermore, 27% of the new Green Bag nominations represent women of color, compared to the current 16% of members of the 65 Green Bag Boards. These figures indicate a significant shift towards diversity and inclusivity in Maryland’s government, which has previously been criticized for lacking representation.

The focus on representativeness is part of a broader trend toward increased transparency and accountability in the appointment process. The Moore-Miller Administration has been committed to creating a government accountable to the people of Maryland, and these appointments reflect this commitment. The full list of appointments is available to the public, emphasizing the transparency and accountability of the process. The Administration has also pledged to continue to work towards increasing diversity and inclusivity in government, ensuring that Maryland’s government truly represents its citizens.

This shift towards a more representative government has significant implications for Maryland. By creating a government that reflects the state’s diversity, the Administration is better equipped to understand and address the needs of all its citizens. Furthermore, the increased diversity of government bodies will likely lead to more diverse perspectives and better decision-making, resulting in more effective and equitable policies.

The Moore-Miller Administration’s commitment to creating a more representative government is an essential step toward addressing the long-standing underrepresentation in government. This announcement represents a significant shift in emphasis towards diversity and inclusivity in Maryland’s government, which will likely impact the state’s policies and outcomes positively. As the Administration continues to work towards increasing diversity and accountability, Maryland is set to become a leader in creating a genuinely representative government.

A full list of appointments can be found here.?