Daryn Alexander put on a show during his Senior Day game as he poured in more than half of St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team’s points in their 81-77 win over Wells College. The victory gave the Seahawks a positive end to their 2022-23 season.

Before the game, the St. Mary’s team recognized its three seniors, including Alexander, for their hard work and dedication to the basketball program. Alexander took the recognition as motivation and put on an exceptional performance throughout the game.

In the game’s first seven minutes, Wells College had the lead, but Alexander quickly stepped up and scored seven of the Seahawks’ next ten points. This allowed St. Mary’s to take control of the game and lead by eight with 10:29 remaining in the first half. Wells was able to close the gap to 19-17 with a Rodriguez jump shot at 7:17, but St. Mary’s fought back with a 17-6 run to end the first half with a 36-23 advantage.

Alexander continued to dominate in the second half, scoring 26 of his 45 points and helping his team build their largest lead of the game, 46-25, in the first four minutes. Wells College, however, did not back down and outscored the Seahawks 49-29 to make it a one-point game with 27 seconds left on the clock after Ty McBride drained a three-pointer. McBride then connected on a two-point bucket to keep Wells within one. But St. Mary’s held their nerve, sinking all eight free throws in the final seven seconds to secure the season-ending victory. 2023 Senior Day (l-r): Jordan Goodwin, Daryn Alexander Credit: Kelly Emge

The Seahawks’ offense was firing on all cylinders, scoring 80-plus points for the second straight game, finishing with a season third-best 81 points. They also set a season-best record of 65 rebounds, thanks to the career-high rebounding numbers from sophomore forward Naz Fisher and first-year guard Micah Henry. Fisher grabbed an impressive 15 rebounds, while Henry pulled in a dozen.

St. Mary’s made 32 of their 41 attempts at the free-throw line, while Wells College made 28 of 34 attempts. Alexander had an exceptional performance, connecting on a career-best 14 field goal, including a career-high three-pointers, and only missing two free throws as he went 14-of-16 at the line. Henry also had a great game, recording his first career double-double with 18 points and a career-best 12 boards while dishing out five assists.

Terrance Clayton-Murphy was the top scorer for Wells with 23 points, followed by McBride with 22. Jalen Feliz and Rodriguez also scored in double figures for the Express with 11 points each.

The victory marked a great way to end the season for the Seahawks, with Daryn Alexander leading the way and his teammates stepping up to secure the win. St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team will look to build on this success and continue to improve in the upcoming seasons.