The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team kicked off their 2023 season in style with a resounding 18-13 victory over Stockton University last Saturday. And while the entire squad deserves credit for their performance, it was Hailey Betch and Maddie Clemmer who stole the show, earning the first Player of the Week awards of the season from the United East Conference office on Monday. Hailey Betch and Maddie Clemmer named United East Players of the Week (2.20.23)

Betch, a sophomore attacker from Severna Park, Maryland, was named the United East Offensive Player of the Week, and it’s easy to see why. The 6-foot dynamo put on a clinic, scoring a career-high nine goals and tallying 10 points in total. She was equally impressive in the circle, securing nine draw controls and adding two ground balls and two caused turnovers to her already impressive stat line. Betch’s performance was undoubtedly a key factor in St. Mary’s victory and she will undoubtedly be a player to watch in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, junior goalkeeper Maddie Clemmer from Middletown, Maryland, was recognized as the United East Defensive Player of the Week. Clemmer was a brick wall in the cage, making 10 saves to secure the home- and season-opening win for the Seahawks. Her impressive performance between the pipes kept Stockton at bay and allowed St. Mary’s to build up a comfortable lead. Clemmer will undoubtedly be a vital part of the Seahawks’ defense throughout the season.

With their first win under their belts, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team will look to build on their success when they hit the road for two non-conference games in Virginia this week. First up, the Seahawks will face off against the University of Lynchburg on Friday, February 24, at 7:00 p.m. before taking on Roanoke College on Sunday, February 26, at 12:00 p.m. These games will be important tests for St. Mary’s as they look to continue their strong start to the season.

Overall, it’s clear that the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team is firing on all cylinders early on in the 2023 campaign. With players like Hailey Betch and Maddie Clemmer leading the way, the Seahawks are sure to be a force to be reckoned with in the United East Conference and beyond. Fans of lacrosse are in for an exciting season, and it all starts with the dominant performance from St. Mary’s College in their opening game.