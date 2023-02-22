Calvert County is gearing up to host a Community Resource Day on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick. This event aims to connect community members who need supportive services with multiple resources and services in one day, at one place.

More than 50 local agencies, service organizations, and businesses will be present at the event to provide demonstrations, advice, giveaways, and resources related to a range of important needs, including housing, utilities, jobs, transportation, food, clothing, medical and personal care, legal, and vital records. This free event is family-friendly, catering to all ages.

Attendees of the Community Resource Day can expect to be entertained by DJ Swagg Money and witness martial arts demonstrations by the Black Belt Academy. In addition, free savory dishes will be available for all attendees, courtesy of Kelly’s Kickin’ Cuisine, and many more activities and opportunities for engagement.

The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc., and the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development have joined forces to bring the Community Resource Day to fruition. This partnership is a testament to their dedication to supporting the community and the well-being of its members.

The Community Resource Day offers an exceptional opportunity for community members to come together, learn about available services, network, and connect with each other. The event is a testament to the supportive and collaborative spirit of the Calvert County community.

Community members who are looking for more information about the event can visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CRday for more information. This website contains more information about the event, including the schedule, the vendors and participants, and a map of the event location.

The Community Resource Day is an excellent opportunity for community members to come together and connect with the resources and services that they need. Whether it’s housing, jobs, or medical care, there will be an abundance of resources available to community members at this event. The Community Resource Day promises to be a day of learning, growth, and fun, as community members come together to support and uplift each other.