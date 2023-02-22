In a fitting end to his college basketball career, Daryn Alexander has been named the final United East Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the 2022-23 season. The senior guard from Twinbrook, Maryland’s Richard Montgomery High School has earned this honor for the second time in his college career, thanks to his impressive performances in the final two games of the season.

Alexander’s efforts helped his team, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawks, end the 2022-23 campaign on a high note by winning both their last two games. The 6-3 guard’s numbers over the course of the two games speak volumes about his all-around impact on the court. He averaged 30.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.5 steals, highlighting his importance to the Seahawks.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

In the first game of the weekend, Alexander was instrumental in guiding his team to a come-from-behind 82-74 win over SUNY Morrisville on February 17. His 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals paved the way for his team’s victory.

The second game of the weekend saw Alexander rise to new heights, delivering a career-high 45 points in an 81-77 win over Wells College. The guard connected on an impressive 14 field goals, including three three-pointers, demonstrating his exceptional shooting skills. Furthermore, he was almost flawless from the free throw line, missing just two out of 16 attempts. With nearly 56% of the team’s total points coming from Alexander, he was the clear standout player of the game.

Alexander’s outstanding performances over the weekend were a fitting end to a season in which he proved himself to be one of the most valuable players on the Seahawks’ roster. His contributions helped his team to win four out of their last five games, culminating in a 12-13 (7-9 UEC) overall record.

It was clear that Alexander’s offensive firepower, coupled with his defensive acumen, made him a well-rounded player who could change the game’s momentum in a matter of seconds. His dynamic play was an asset to his team throughout the season, and his latest accolade only serves to underline his importance.

It is clear that Daryn Alexander’s contributions to the Seahawks’ basketball program will be sorely missed as he graduates from college. Nonetheless, his performances this past weekend have served as a testament to his skill and talent, paving the way for him to make a name for himself in the world of basketball. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland community can look back on Alexander’s career with pride, knowing that they were fortunate enough to witness one of their best players in action.

2022-23 United East Conference Men’s Basketball Players of the Week