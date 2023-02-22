On February 19, 2023, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police officers responded to a call for an assault in the 5200 block of Nick Road. According to the complaint, a male suspect under the influence of drugs and alcohol threatened a 12-year-old and a 24-year-old with a knife. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect retreated inside the residence and refused to come out.

To ensure the safety of innocent persons inside the home, officers established a perimeter and evacuated everyone from the property. Officers, including a K-9 unit, gave verbal commands for the suspect to surrender. After several minutes of negotiation, the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Paul Brown, was apprehended without any further incident.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

As for the suspect, he remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court to face the charges against him. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of law enforcement in maintaining public safety and protecting the community from potential threats.