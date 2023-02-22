The annual Moll Dyer Day weekend is almost here, a three-day celebration of the town’s most beloved legend. Moll Dyer, a historical figure known for her tragic story, has captured the hearts of many and remains a significant part of Leonardtown’s culture. This year, the town’s theme for the event is “Be Kind,” inviting the community to participate in random acts of kindness in honor of the legend.

The town’s Mayor, Dan Burris, will be present at the opening ceremony on the lawn of Tudor Hall Manor. The ceremony will take place on February 26th at 11 a.m., commemorating the start of the Moll Dyer Day Weekend.

Mayor Burris, who declared February 26th as Moll Dyer Day back in 2021, will proclaim Leonardtown’s commitment to kindness and encourage the community to join in the movement in honor of Moll Dyer. The Tudor Hall Manor is the home of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society and is the site of the famous Moll Dyer Rock, which bears her now fading handprint left on that fateful night in 1698.

The Moll Dyer Day weekend features a variety of family-friendly activities and adult-oriented events throughout Leonardtown. The festivities are designed to raise funds and support for the Historical Society to aid the organization in continuing its mission of preserving the history and culture of St. Mary’s County, Maryland. This includes the care and maintenance of Leonardtown’s most famous historic item, the Moll Dyer Rock.

The Moll Dyer Day weekend has become an important cultural event in Leonardtown, attracting an increasing number of visitors each year. Many leave little trinkets and gifts by the Moll Dyer Rock, paying homage to the town’s most beloved legend. The ongoing theme of the event, “Be Kind,” is a fitting tribute to Moll Dyer, who was known for her kind and gentle nature.

To learn more about the events and activities happening during the Moll Dyer Day weekend, including information on where to stay and the hours for the Leonardtown Trolley, visit VisitLeonardtownMD.com/MollDyerDay or #ltownkindness.