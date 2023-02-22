Khordero Christian Hemphill, 25, of Upper Marlboro Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

A 25-year-old man from Upper Marlboro has been arrested and charged with second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, and related charges after he was identified as the suspect in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Waldorf, Maryland. The girl had reported the rape to the authorities on February 15, three days after the incident took place.

The girl, who had met the man on the internet, had been in contact with him for some time before agreeing to meet him in person. The man had claimed to be 19 years old. However, after the incident, the girl reported the rape, and an investigation was launched to identify the suspect.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Khordero Christian Hemphill. On February 21, Hemphill was arrested without incident with the assistance of the Judicial Services Section. Hemphill was subsequently charged with second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, and other related charges.

On February 22, a district court judge ordered that Hemphill be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The decision to hold Hemphill without bond was based on the severity of the charges against him and the fact that he was considered a flight risk.

Detectives are continuing to investigate in an effort to determine if there have been any additional victims. Investigators are urging anyone whose child may have had contact with Hemphill to talk with their children about the matter. The authorities are requesting anyone with information about possible additional victims to contact Detective Sapienza at (301) 609-6554 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The incident has shocked the local community and raised concerns about the potential dangers of online interactions with strangers. The authorities have emphasized the need for parents and guardians to monitor their children’s internet activities and to educate them about the risks associated with meeting people they have only communicated with online.

This case serves as a reminder that online safety must be taken seriously, and parents and guardians must remain vigilant in ensuring the safety of their children. It also highlights the importance of reporting any incidents of sexual assault to the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent them from harming others in the future.