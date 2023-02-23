Ellie Abraham, a junior at Navy, has been named the Patriot League Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for her outstanding performance at the Navy Select last Friday. The athlete clocked in a time of 2:49.20 in her first 1,000m race of the season, earning herself the third rank in Navy’s record book. Her time was also the second-fastest in the Patriot League this season.

Abraham’s impressive performance at the Navy Select showcased her talent and hard work. The athlete’s unwavering dedication to her training has paid off as she has secured her place in Navy’s record book. Her exceptional form and speed have earned her the prestigious title of Patriot League Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, an honor that recognizes her outstanding performance on the track.

Navy will return to the track this weekend as it hosts the Patriot League Indoor Championship on Saturday and Sunday at the Wesley A. Brown Field House in Annapolis. The championship promises to be an exciting event for both athletes and fans alike. The multi and field events will kick off the action on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., followed by the first running event at 1:00 p.m. The event will continue on Sunday, starting with additional field and multi events at 11:00 a.m., and the men’s mile race beginning the running events at 12:10 p.m.

The Navy team will be looking to build on its recent successes and put on a show for the home crowd. The team’s performance at the championship will be critical, as it looks to secure a win and add to its impressive track record. Fans can check out the full schedule of events on NavySports.com and plan to attend the championship to support the athletes as they compete for glory.

Abraham’s recent recognition and Navy’s upcoming championship event are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the athletes, coaches, and staff. As Navy returns to the track, fans can expect to witness top-class performances, fierce competition, and a great atmosphere in Annapolis.