The Navy swimming and diving teams showed their dominance at last week’s Patriot League Championship, earning a league-best 24 All-Patriot League honors based on individual event performances.

The Navy women’s team extended its record for the most titles won by any league team in a single sport to 21, as they won their 11th consecutive league title. The Navy men’s team also continued their impressive streak by winning their 19th consecutive league title in as many years of competing at the meet.

The All-League teams are determined by individual event results and point totals during the championship. The first and second teams consist of 18 members each, with more added if there are any ties. Individual event champions automatically earn first-team recognition, while the remaining first-team positions are filled based on point totals. Second-place swimmers and divers not on the first team are placed onto the second team, which is rounded out by the next highest point tallies.

Each Navy team had six members named to the first team and six to the second team. Lauren Walsh from Navy’s women’s team was recognized for winning the 200 breaststroke event and tied for third place with 54 individual event points. Joining her on the first team was Cameron Horner, who won the 200 freestyle title.

Additional first-team honorees from Navy’s women’s team were Sarah Eldridge, Gabi Baldwin, Tiffany Shields, and Caroline Irwin. The men’s team had four members win individual events during the championship. Jonah Harm was named the swimmer of the meet for winning the 100 fly title for the second year in a row. Blakeman Shaw won both the one and three-meter events to earn the diver-of-the-year accolade. Everet Andrew won the 200 free and Patrick Colwell placed first in the 200 fly event.

Jackson Schultz and Zach Stump were also named to the men’s first team. The full list of All-League honorees is as follows:

Patriot League Swimming and Diving Women’s First Team All-League

Mimi Watts, American, Jr.; Meghan Cole, Army West Point, So.; Catriona Gilmore, Army West Point, Fr.; Aurelie Migault, Army West Point, Jr.; Molly Webber, Army West Point, Fr.; Clara Williams, Army West Point, So.; Sumi Cameron, Boston University, Jr.; Haley Newman, Boston University, Fr.; Sophia Souza, Boston University, So.; Sabrina Vumbacco, Bucknell, Sr.; Sarah Hardy, Lehigh, Sr.; Lily Mead, Loyola Maryland, Jr.; Gabi Baldwin, Navy, Jr.; Sarah Eldridge, Navy, Fr.; Cameron Horner, Navy, Jr.; Caroline Irwin, Navy, So.; Tiffany Shields, Navy, So.; Lauren Walsh, Navy, Fr.

Patriot League Swimming and Diving Women’s Second Team All-League

Minh Donnell, Army West Point, So.; Layne Peterson, Army West Point, Fr.; Melinda Zhang, Army West Point, Jr.; Lara Mitchell, Boston University, Jr.; Catherine Craig, Bucknell, Sr.; Abby Doss, Bucknell, Jr.; Esme Hunter, Bucknell, Jr.; Caroline McGann, Bucknell, Jr.; Mairin Ludwig, Lehigh, Fr.; Natalie Martin, Lehigh, So.; Julia Stevens, Lehigh, Jr.; Willa Werwaiss, Lehigh, So.; Riley Gavigan, Navy, Jr.; Maddie Koutavas, Navy, Fr.; Maya Novack, Navy, Jr.; Hannah Pratt, Navy, Jr.; Abbie Sullivan, Navy, Jr.; Catherine Weaverling, Navy, So.

Patriot League Swimming and Diving Men’s First Team All-League

Brice Barrieault, Army West Point, Fr.; Bruce Bannister, Army West Point, Jr.; Alex Edwards, Army West Point, So.; Kohen Rankin, Army West Point, Fr.; Ian Tansill, Army West Point, Jr.; Wes Tate, Army West Point, So.; Sam Wesley, Army West Point, Jr.; John Gehrig, Bucknell, Jr.; Leo Kuyl, Bucknell, Sr.; Patrick Hayburn, Loyola Maryland, So.; Caleb Kelly, Loyola Maryland, Jr.; Henry Mueller, Loyola Maryland, So.; Max Verheyen, Loyola Maryland, Sr.; Everet Andrew, Navy, So.; Patrick Colwell, Navy, Jr.; Jonah Harm, Navy, Jr.; Jackson Schultz, Navy, Sr.; Blakeman Shaw, Navy, So.; Zach Stump, Navy, Fr.

Patriot League Swimming and Diving Men’s Second Team All-League

Clayton Bernauer, Army West Point, So.; Owen Harlow, Army West Point, So.; Tanner Falls, Army West Point, Sr.; Joey Kling, Army West Point; Isaac Newman, Army West Point, Fr.; Ben Vorthmann, Army West Point, Fr.; Kyle Falkstrom, Boston University, Sr.; Justin Disanto, Bucknell, So.; Andy Dorsel, Bucknell, So.; Chris Fabian, Bucknell, Jr.; Christopher Kopac, Bucknell, So.; Cameron Shinnick, Loyola Maryland, Fr.; George Brooker, Navy, Fr.; Conor Cranfield, Navy, So.; James Lee, Navy, Sr.; Austin Lockhart, Navy, So.; George Moore, Navy, Jr.; Anthony Sciulli, Navy, Fr.