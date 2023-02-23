St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team is celebrating a triumphant season, with three of its players earning major awards in the United East Conference.

The team’s second-year head coach Britt Kenney was named the United East Coach of the Year, while senior Karon Williams was awarded the United East Player of the Year title. Furthermore, first-year player Sam Blaylock earned the United East Rookie of the Year award.

The Seahawks had an impressive 13-3 record in the regular season, tying for second in the conference standings. St. Mary’s College has not had a season with more than 15 wins since the 2007-08 season. Williams, who leads the conference in scoring with 19.9 points per game, is the first player in the program’s history to be named Conference Player of the Year.

Stephanie Howell Karon Williams Sam Blaylock Head Coach Britt Kenney

Blaylock also made a huge impact in her debut season, leading the conference with a .374 three-point field percentage and averaging 14.6 points per game. She was named top rookie after landing 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is the third highest average in Division III.

In addition to the major awards, Williams was named to the All-United East First Team, while Blaylock and senior Stephanie Howell received Second Team honors. Williams is the first back-to-back all-conference first team selection in the team’s history since 1998.

The team will now head to the United East Championship Tournament as the No. 3 seed, where they will face Penn State Harrisburg in the second semifinal game on February 24. The winners of the semifinals will play in the championship game on February 25, with a chance to compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.

Tickets for the tournament are available at the door, priced at $5 for adults and free for senior citizens and children under 15. St. Mary’s College fans will be eagerly cheering their team on to victory, hoping to secure a place in the NCAA tournament.