St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team is celebrating a triumphant season, with three of its players earning major awards in the United East Conference.
The team’s second-year head coach Britt Kenney was named the United East Coach of the Year, while senior Karon Williams was awarded the United East Player of the Year title. Furthermore, first-year player Sam Blaylock earned the United East Rookie of the Year award.
The Seahawks had an impressive 13-3 record in the regular season, tying for second in the conference standings. St. Mary’s College has not had a season with more than 15 wins since the 2007-08 season. Williams, who leads the conference in scoring with 19.9 points per game, is the first player in the program’s history to be named Conference Player of the Year.
Blaylock also made a huge impact in her debut season, leading the conference with a .374 three-point field percentage and averaging 14.6 points per game. She was named top rookie after landing 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is the third highest average in Division III.
In addition to the major awards, Williams was named to the All-United East First Team, while Blaylock and senior Stephanie Howell received Second Team honors. Williams is the first back-to-back all-conference first team selection in the team’s history since 1998.
The team will now head to the United East Championship Tournament as the No. 3 seed, where they will face Penn State Harrisburg in the second semifinal game on February 24. The winners of the semifinals will play in the championship game on February 25, with a chance to compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.
Tickets for the tournament are available at the door, priced at $5 for adults and free for senior citizens and children under 15. St. Mary’s College fans will be eagerly cheering their team on to victory, hoping to secure a place in the NCAA tournament.