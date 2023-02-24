The Northern High School Boys’ Track and Field team was recently recognized for their impressive accomplishments at the February school board meeting. The team was lauded for their victory as the 3A 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association Team Champions for Outdoor Track.

Additionally, the team had a successful season in which they were crowned 2022 3A South Region Champions and 2022 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Champions.

The recognition was not only a celebration of the team’s achievements, but also a testament to the dedication of the coaches who supported them throughout the season. Head Coach Josh Dawson and Assistant Coaches John Urdahl, Clayton Lewis, Hayden Tranter, Derell Quick, Samantha Cole, and Kemi Maye were recognized for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to the students.

The Northern High School Boys’ Track and Field team’s success is a result of their hard work, perseverance, and dedication to their sport. The athletes put in countless hours of training and preparation to achieve their goals. Their efforts were rewarded with an exceptional season that culminated in several championship titles.

The team’s victory in the 3A 2022 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association Team Championship for Outdoor Track is a testament to their talent and teamwork. They proved themselves to be a force to be reckoned with on the field, consistently outrunning and outperforming their opponents.

The school board meeting served as an opportunity to congratulate the team for their outstanding achievements and to express gratitude to the coaches who helped guide them. The recognition will undoubtedly serve as motivation for the Northern High School Boys’ Track and Field team to continue striving for excellence in the future.

In conclusion, the Northern High School Boys’ Track and Field team is a true inspiration to their school and community. Their impressive accomplishments serve as a testament to their dedication and commitment, and they are a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work and determination. The coaches’ unwavering support and guidance played an integral role in the team’s success, and they are to be commended for their tireless efforts. The Northern High School Boys’ Track and Field team’s accomplishments are truly remarkable, and they will be remembered as a shining moment in the school’s history.