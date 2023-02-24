The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team faced off against the Randolph-Macon College Yellow Jackets on Wednesday night.

Seven different Seahawks found the back of the net, including Keegan Preis and Aiden Doyle who both finished with three points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Yellow Jackets. Randolph-Macon held St. Mary’s scoreless in the third quarter, limiting them to only five shots and seven turnovers, and posted a 16-10 non-conference win over the Seahawks.

Randolph-Macon drew first blood, but St. Mary’s responded with three straight goals, including one from Preis, to take a 3-1 lead. The Yellow Jackets scored two of the final three goals in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 4-3. St. Mary’s started the second quarter strong by scoring three of the first four goals, going up 7-4 before Randolph-Macon closed out the first half on a 3-0 run to send the game into halftime tied at 7-7.

The hosts picked up right where they left off, scoring four unanswered goals to take an 11-7 lead into the fourth quarter. St. Mary’s found their footing at the start of the fourth, scoring the first two goals to pull within 11-9, but Randolph-Macon ended the game on a 5-1 run to notch its first win of the season.

Credit: Bill Wood

Despite the loss, St. Mary’s outshot the hosts 39-32 and out-hustled Randolph-Macon 29-26 for ground balls. The Seahawks also had two players, Cal Wilcox and Walker Krizman, finish with multiple goals. Mitch Boudreau won 14-of-26 face-offs and scooped up a season-best nine ground balls, while Ethan Little and Quinnten Hatfield led the defensive effort with two caused turnovers each. Senior goalie Ben Robertson made six saves in the loss.

For Randolph-Macon, Jack Smith found the back of the net five times, and JD Spotts won 14-of-25 face-offs. In goal, Owen Gucwa posted 16 saves for his first win of the season.

The Seahawks look to bounce back in their next game against Whittier on February 25th at 1:00 pm in St. Mary’s City, Maryland.