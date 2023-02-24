St. Patrick’s Day is a beloved holiday that celebrates the rich culture and heritage of the Irish. While parades, parties, and other gatherings have become the norm for the occasion, it’s always a good idea to add a bit of green to your menu. This year, instead of heavy dishes, try something lighter and fresher with these St. Patrick’s Day Sandwiches.

These open-faced sandwiches are perfect for lunch, snack time, or even as an appetizer for get-togethers with friends and family. Layered with smooth cream cheese and mozzarella mixture and topped with crisp cucumber and a stem of green bell pepper, these sandwiches are easy and cute, making them a fan favorite at nearly any green gathering. The sandwiches are also sprinkled with lemon juice to add a little acidity and create a nice, light bite.

The recipe is quick to make, which makes it perfect for when you’re in a rush to get everything on the table for the party. With their bright, seasonal garnishes, the sandwiches pop off the plate and are sure to attract attention. They’re also an easy way to sneak a few vegetables into your kids’ diets.

Here’s what you’ll need to make these delicious St. Patrick’s Day Sandwiches:

Ingredients:

8 ounces plain cream cheese spread, softened

1 cup finely shredded mozzarella cheese

salt

4 English muffins

24 slices cucumber

8 thin slices green pepper

fresh cilantro leaves

lemon juice

lemon slices, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the cream cheese spread, mozzarella cheese, and salt well. Split the English muffins in half. Cut each muffin half into a shamrock shape. Spread the cheese mixture over each muffin half. Place three cucumbers on each “shamrock,” one on each “leaf.” Use the green pepper slice as a stem. Place a cilantro leaf on top of each sandwich. Sprinkle the sandwiches with lemon juice and add lemon slices for garnish, if desired.

This recipe yields eight sandwiches, and it’s sure to be a hit with your friends and family. The sandwiches are not only delicious but also a fun and festive way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. For more festive recipes and ideas, visit Culinary.net.