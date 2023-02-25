The Charles County Commission for Women (CCCW) recently embarked on a mission to spread joy and inspiration to those in need. As part of their Purses for a Purpose Initiative, the CCCW donated gift bags filled with hygiene products to the Charles County Department of Social Services Foster Care Services Division.

The gift bags were presented to Markeeta Dixon, Placement and Permanency Services Administrator, by CCCW Commissioners Vice Chair Kaprece James, Treasurer Betsy Adeboyejo, and Robbie Wilson. The gift bags will be delivered to teens in foster care, a group that is often overlooked and in need of support.

The CCCW hopes that the gift bags filled with items that inspire self-care will be a source of encouragement for the teens in foster care. The bags contain essential toiletries, such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes. Additionally, the bags include other self-care items, such as body lotion, lip balm, and hairbrushes. These items not only serve a practical purpose but can also help the teens feel cared for and valued.

The Purses for a Purpose Initiative is an ongoing effort by the CCCW to support those in need in the Charles County community. The initiative encourages people to donate toiletries, gift bags, or purses to help make a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate.

The CCCW recognizes the importance of self-care and aims to inspire and encourage people to prioritize their mental and physical well-being. By donating gift bags filled with self-care items to those in need, they hope to spread a message of care, love, and compassion.

This initiative is a reminder that small acts of kindness can have a big impact on someone’s life. By coming together as a community and supporting those in need, we can make a positive change in the world.

The CCCW encourages anyone who is interested in supporting this ongoing effort to donate toiletries, gift bags, or purses. If you would like to donate, please contact CCCW at CCCW@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Your donation can help make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.