The Calvert County Board of Appeals has announced that it will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Board of County Commissioners Hearing Room, located at the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse on the 2nd Floor at 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. The purpose of the hearing is to receive and consider public input regarding requests for variances or special exceptions that require minor adjustments to current regulations.

The requests in question involve projects seeking to build structures or use land in ways other than what is currently authorized in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance. The variances and special exceptions are necessary for the proposed projects to move forward and would allow for minor adjustments to the current regulations. The hearing will provide an opportunity for the public to express their support or concerns for these requests.

The hearing will be open to the public, and those who wish to attend can do so in person at the Commissioners Hearing Room. However, for those who are unable to attend in person, the hearing will also be available via Zoom videoconference or by phone. Further details and information can be found by visiting http://ow.ly/lxGv50MZjgc.

The Board of Appeals is responsible for reviewing and making decisions on requests for variances and special exceptions in accordance with the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance. These requests are typically made when the proposed project does not comply with the zoning regulations, and the property owner is seeking a modification to the requirements in order to move forward with their plans.

It is important for members of the public to attend this hearing and express their opinions on these requests. Public input is taken into consideration by the Board of Appeals when making their decisions, and the opinions of the community are an essential component in the decision-making process.

Those who plan to attend the hearing in person are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a seat, as seating will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols. Additionally, attendees are required to wear masks and follow all other health and safety guidelines in place at the time of the hearing.

Overall, the Calvert County Board of Appeals public hearing on March 2, 2023, provides an important opportunity for members of the public to voice their opinions on requests for variances and special exceptions. The Board of Appeals will consider all input and make their decision based on the best interests of the community and in accordance with the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance.