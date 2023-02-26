A new nationwide survey has shed light on the state of Americans’ finances when it comes to buying a home in 2023. The survey reveals that 61% of Americans cannot afford to buy a home at this time, while 1 in 5 believe they will never be able to afford a home. The survey also found that the current housing market is the most significant variable affecting Americans’ ability to purchase a home.

The survey, which polled a representative sample of Americans, found that 68% are concerned about the current housing market, while 48% are worried about a housing market crash. Additionally, 2 in 5 respondents believe a crash will happen in 2023. These fears are not unfounded, as the survey found that 52% of Americans believe houses will become less affordable in 2023. This sentiment is likely driven by the rising cost of housing, which has made it increasingly difficult for Americans to purchase a home.

The survey also found that rising interest rates will impact the home-buying decisions of 40% of Americans this year. As interest rates continue to rise, many Americans are concerned that they can no longer afford a home. This is particularly concerning given that homeownership is often seen as a key component of financial stability and long-term wealth building.

Despite the challenges of buying a home, the survey found that over 1 in 10 Americans now prefer renting even if money weren’t an object. This is a significant shift from previous generations, who often saw homeownership as a marker of success and stability. However, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, as 60% of renters report struggling to pay rent, while 73% expect rent to continue increasing due to inflation.

Overall, the survey paints a bleak picture for Americans hoping to purchase a home in 2023. With the housing market causing significant concern and rising interest rates making it more difficult to secure a mortgage, many Americans are finding it increasingly challenging to achieve the dream of homeownership. While renting may offer some benefits, it is not without its challenges, particularly as rents continue to rise due to inflation. As such, Americans must carefully weigh their options and consider all the factors before making a decision about their housing situation.