The U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the federal government’s official budget projection resource, released a series of alarming figures this week, predicting a worsening financial situation in the coming years. The CBO’s latest projections suggest that the deficit will almost double in the next decade, with an average annual deficit of $2 trillion, and the federal debt held by the public will rise from $24.3 trillion to $46.4 trillion by the end of 2033.

The gross federal debt is expected to reach $52 trillion by 2033, and a surplus of new federal spending could exacerbate these figures. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget raised concerns about the CBO’s projections, pointing out that the debt is projected to stand at 118 percent of GDP by the end of 2033, about 21 percentage points higher than in 2022 and two and a half times the average over the past 50 years.

The group argues that cutting federal spending is necessary to address the problem, as spending on health, retirement, and interest will grow rapidly while revenue fails to keep up. The group added that spending would grow from 23.7 percent of GDP in 2023 to 25.3 percent by 2033, while revenue will fall to a low of 17.4 percent of GDP in 2025 before rising to 18.1 percent in 2030 and beyond. Interest costs alone will reach a record 3.6 percent of GDP, or $1.4 trillion, by 2033.

Congress faces the more immediate deadline of raising the debt ceiling as the federal debt surpassed $31 trillion last year. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has notified congressional leaders that the agency has begun taking “extraordinary measures” as the federal government approaches the $31 trillion debt limit, giving Congress until around June to raise the debt ceiling or potentially default on U.S. debt obligations for the first time ever.

While some Republicans are pushing to use the deadline as a tool to force spending cuts, others are wary of risking a default or of the political blowback that may ensue. The troubling debt projections underscore the urgent need for Congress to address the issue and take decisive action to put the nation’s finances back on a more sustainable path.