The Navy men’s basketball team attempted a comeback after falling behind by as many as 20 points against the Colgate Raiders on Saturday at Alumni Hall in Annapolis, but ultimately fell short in a 64-60 loss. Keegan Records led the Raiders with 25 points, while Patrick Dorsey tied a career-high for Navy with 18 points.

Navy had already secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Patriot League Tournament, but that did not stop them from putting in a valiant effort to close out the regular season. The Mids will host the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game featuring No. 10 Bucknell at No. 7 American on Thursday in a quarterfinal round game played in Alumni Hall.

Despite falling behind early, Navy refused to give up and began to close the gap in the second half. They went on an impressive 25-7 run that brought the score to within two points, but Colgate was able to hold on for the win. The Mids struggled offensively in the first half, shooting only 25 percent from the field, while Colgate managed a 44.4-percent effort.

Navy head coach Ed DeChellis was proud of his team’s resilience and effort, stating, “I am not disappointed in the effort, our defensive energy and our enthusiasm for what we were trying to do.”

Navy’s impressive run at the end of the game was not enough to overcome Colgate’s lead, as the Raiders held on for the win. With the victory, Colgate secured the top seed for the Patriot League Tournament, while Navy secured the No. 2 seed for the second year in a row.

Navy will look to bounce back in the quarterfinal round of the Patriot League Tournament, with hopes of making a deep run to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.