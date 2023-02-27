The Navy track and field team set the pace on the first day of the Patriot League Indoor Championships, as both the men’s and women’s teams surged ahead with commanding leads. The men’s team scored an impressive 77 points through five events, while the women’s team tallied 89 points through six events. Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman

The standout performances of the day came from Brahmir Vick and Jia Anderson, who broke the Patriot League Indoor Championship meet record in the men’s and women’s 60m hurdles, respectively. The Navy team also had six Mids secure gold medals in their respective events, with 15 top-10 program times/marks.

Director of Track and Field / Cross Country Jamie Cook expressed his satisfaction with the team’s execution and efficient performances, crediting the athletes who scored crucial points for the team. He emphasized the need for everyone to execute at their very best and qualify for the finals, which is crucial for scoring points.

Navy’s men’s team dominated the first day’s standings, with 77 points, taking a 23.5 point lead over Army who stood in second with 53.5 points. The team won the pole vault and 5,000m events, with Jack Haller and Walker Rudisaile taking the top two spots in the pole vault, while Sam Keeny, Brett Brady, and Murphy Smith clinched the top three spots in the 5,000m. Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter Credit: Jack Nutter

Navy’s weight throwers also made significant contributions to the scoreboard, with Joshua Boamah, Sam Kwatkosky, Collin Greene, and Dane Vernor combining to score 22 points. Additionally, Aidan Featherby and Caden Dailey brought in 13 points for Navy in the long jump, while the 4x800m relay team of Matt Newell, Ian Bartlett, Carson Sloat, and Alex Rizzo added six points.

Several Navy athletes also qualified for the finals of their respective events, including Vick and Baynes Autrey, who had historic times in the 60m hurdles. The team is looking to continue their strong performances and control what they can heading into the finals. With a strong lead and a motivated team, the Navy track and field squad is poised for a big finish at the Patriot League Indoor Championships.