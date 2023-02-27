The Navy Women’s Track and Field Team proved once again that they are the team to beat as they dominated the 2023 Patriot League Indoor Track and Field Championship. The women won their fourth consecutive indoor title and seventh in program history, scoring big with the second-highest total in meet history at 214.5 points.

The Navy women won seven of the 18 events, taking the gold in the 4x800m relay, distance medley relay, 60m hurdles, long jump, triple jump, weight throw, and pentathlon. The team posted 19 program top-10 marks in the two-day meet and broke three program records along with two Patriot League Indoor Championship meet records. Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman Credit: Bert Hindman

Navy Director of Track and Field / Cross Country, Jamie Cook, won his fourth Patriot League Indoor Coach of the Year award, a testament to his leadership and dedication to the team. Molly Chapman was named the Patriot League Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Meet, and Jia Anderson was named the Patriot League Women’s Rookie of the Meet.

“Our goal as always was to control what we can control and perform the way we knew we could. It was a great meet from both teams. A lot of people contribute in a lot of different ways, and I’m really proud of our team and coaching staff,” said Cook.

Chapman, the team’s indoor captain, was on fire at the championship, winning the long jump and triple jump events. Her 23.5 point total included 13.5 points from her gold medal in the triple jump, where she recorded the third-best distance in Navy history at 12.30m (40′ 4.25″). She also tied for fifth in the high jump, posting a jump of 1.65m (5′ 5″) to add 3.5 points.

The women’s team showed their depth and versatility, with many members contributing to the team’s total score. Hannah Lowenstein tied the 8th-highest jump in program history at 1.70m (5′ 7″) to place second and score eight points in the high jump. Anderson set a new meet record in the 60m hurdle semifinals with a time of 8.49 seconds, and crossed the finish line first in the finals with a time of 8.58 seconds, which ranks sixth in Navy’s record book.

Emily Boutin won her second silver medal of the championship with a new program record in the 3,000m, posting a time of 9:29.35 to score another eight points for the Mids. Chapman, Anderson, and the distance medley relay team of Alanna Julius, Kayla McGuire, Emily Ettrich, and Ellie Abraham also broke records, further cementing the team’s dominance.

The women’s team showed their strength in both the track and field events, with Navy athletes scoring in the shot put, 200m, 400m, 800m, and one-mile races. The 4x400m relay team of Mangan, Sutter, Lemelin, and Bedard took fourth overall with the fifth-best time in Navy’s record book at 3:46.47, adding five points to Navy’s overall score.

Navy’s women’s team showcased their talent, determination, and teamwork at the 2023 Patriot League Indoor Track and Field Championship, earning them a well-deserved victory. The team’s dedication to their sport and their unwavering support for each other make them a formidable opponent that will undoubtedly continue to dominate in the seasons to come.

Women’s Final Standings

Navy – 214.5 points Boston – 146 points Army – 131.25 points Bucknell – 78.25 points Lehigh – 60.5 points Holy Cross – 40 points Loyola – 17 points Lafayette – 10.5 points American – 2 points Colgate – 1 point

2023 Patriot League Indoor Track & Field Major Awards

Patriot League Women’s Coach of the Year : Jamie Cook

: Jamie Cook Patriot League Women’s Track Athlete of the Meet: Georgia Jones, Army

Georgia Jones, Army Patriot League Women’s Field Athlete of the Meet: Molly Chapman

Molly Chapman Patriot League Women’s Rookie of the Meet: Jia Anderson

Jia Anderson Patriot League Women’s Highest Point-Scorer: Georgia Jones, Army

Women’s Indoor Track & Field First-Team All-Patriot League (First-Place Finishers)

4x800m Relay : Alex Wercinski, McKenna Brophy, Mia-Claire Kezal, Ellie Abraham

: Alex Wercinski, McKenna Brophy, Mia-Claire Kezal, Ellie Abraham Distance Medley Relay: Alanna Julius, Kayla McGuire, Emily Ettrich, Ellie Abraham

Alanna Julius, Kayla McGuire, Emily Ettrich, Ellie Abraham 60m Hurdles: Jia Anderson

Jia Anderson Long Jump: Molly Chapman

Molly Chapman Triple Jump: Molly Chapman

Molly Chapman Weight Throw: Autumn Nicholas

Autumn Nicholas Pentathlon: Annie Taylor

Women’s Indoor Track & Field Second-Team All-Patriot League (Second-Place Finishers)