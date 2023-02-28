Richard Ray Brewer, 58, of Pasadena, Maryland Credit: Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police troopers arrested a man from Anne Arundel County on Friday after an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The suspect, identified as Richard Ray Brewer, 58, of Pasadena, Maryland, has been charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography online in January 2023. On Friday morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit, the Glen Burnie Barrack, and investigators from Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at Brewer’s residence. A preliminary forensic review of Brewer’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. He turned himself into an investigator at the Glen Burnie Barrack.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland, made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

Brewer was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center before being released after posting a $25,000 bond. The investigation into this case continues.