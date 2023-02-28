Davidsonville, Maryland – On February 25, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 3300 block of Riva Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a 71-year-old female intentionally drove onto the victim’s property and struck two parked vehicles. The victim, 42-year-old Hugh Christopher Haythorne, then fired several rounds at the suspect vehicle as it continued to crash into unoccupied vehicles on his property.

The suspect vehicle and driver fled the residence. A short time later, officers received information that a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description was involved in a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision, where an injury was reported, in the area of Solomons Island Road and Colony Crossing. The suspect vehicle was later spotted in the area of Solomons Island Road and Mitchells Chance Road in Edgewater, where officers conducted a traffic stop and took the driver, Marlene Montes Terwilliger, into custody without incident.

Upon inspection of the suspect vehicle, officers discovered three impacts to the windshield from the rounds fired by Haythorne on Riva Road. The AR-15 rifle used by Haythorne was also recovered at the shooting scene. Fortunately, no physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Both Haythorne and Terwilliger were subsequently arrested and charged accordingly. Terwilliger, the suspect vehicle’s driver, is a 71-year-old resident of Annapolis, Maryland. Haythorne, the resident of the Riva Road address, is a 42-year-old resident of Davidsonville, Maryland.

