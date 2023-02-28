In a thrilling game of lacrosse on Saturday afternoon, the High Point Panthers (3-1) defeated the Navy Midshipmen (3-2, 0-0 Patriot League) 14-13 at Vert Stadium in High Point, North Carolina. It was the second consecutive year that the Panthers had beaten the Midshipmen by the same score.

Both teams had their moments in the game, with each side putting together three consecutive goals three times in the contest. High Point had the upper hand in the second quarter, scoring two runs of three goals to take a 9-6 lead at halftime. Jack VanOverbeke and Colin Cooke were instrumental for the Panthers during those runs.

Despite Navy answering by scoring three of the next four goals, High Point extended their lead to four (13-9) with a goal by Cooke to close out the third quarter and an unassisted strike by Nick Rizzo to start the fourth frame.

But Navy was not done yet. The Mids scored three goals in just 66 seconds to cut the deficit to just one with 7:15 remaining in the contest. Anthony Ghobriel kicked things off by winning the faceoff and finding Chad Connolly for his first career goal. Mac Haley and Henry Tolker also contributed to the quick-fire goals for Navy.

High Point briefly interrupted the Navy run when VanOverbeke scored his fourth of the day, but Haley made a spectacular play less than a minute later to again trim the High Point lead to just one (14-13) with 5:16 to go.

The Panthers took four shots to Navy’s one over the next three minutes before Navy head coach Joe Amplo called timeout with 1:40 to play. The Mids had two good looks with under a minute to play but Navy’s comeback bid would fall short.

Haley led the way for the Mids with a career-best 3-goal, 2-assist performance, while Arline, Hewitt, and Swanson each contributed a pair of goals. Skalniak dealt out 3 assists against the Panthers, bouncing back from being held without a point for the first time in his career last week by Manhattan.

As a team, Navy had its best faceoff performance of the season, winning 21 of the 31 draws (67.7). Ghobriel was sensational, winning 19 of the 26 faceoffs he took and picking up a career-best 7 ground balls.

Junior attackman Jack Vanoverbeke led the way for the Panthers with 4 goals and 2 assists, while 8 other players punched in goals in the High Point victory.

Navy returns to action next Saturday when it plays host to Lehigh in both teams’ Patriot League opener.