Beginning on Monday, March 6, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will change its COVID-19 testing and vaccine services.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing services for rapid PCR testing and routine PCR testing will only be available on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. This service will be available at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. SMCHD recommends making appointments for PCR testing. To schedule an appointment for PCR testing, community members should call 301-997-8232. Those interested in routine PCR testing can register online at smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

The COVID-19 vaccine services will be available at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. However, appointments are required. To schedule a vaccine appointment, please call SMCHD at 301-475-4330. It is important to note that COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.

For more information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, the SMCHD encourages the public to visit their website at smchd.org/coronavirus/.

These changes in services come amid concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. With the emergence of new variants, public health officials urge people to vaccinate and continue practicing social distancing, washing hands regularly, and wearing masks in public places. The SMCHD aims to provide easy access to testing and vaccines to help protect the public and prevent the spread of COVID-19.