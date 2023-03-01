He’s a music legend with over five decades of experience and he’s coming to Washington, D.C.! That’s right, folks, Boz Scaggs will be performing at The National Theatre on Saturday, May 13, 2023, and you won’t want to miss it. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:00am, so get ready to snag your seat to one unforgettable concert.

Ticket prices start at just $60, and if you’re feeling fancy, limited VIP packages will also be available for purchase. Plus, if you’re bringing a group of 10 or more, you can place an order with our group sales department by emailing groupsales@broadwayatthenational.com.

To ensure you’re buying official tickets, be sure to purchase directly from Broadway at The National or Ticketmaster. We caution against purchasing tickets from a third-party seller, as The National Theatre cannot reprint lost or stolen tickets or provide important updates about the performance.

Now, let’s talk about the man himself: Boz Scaggs. He’s a true artist who’s been making music since his teenage years in Oklahoma and Texas. After playing in local bands in Dallas, he journeyed through Madison, WI, and Austin, TX, before recording his first album in Stockholm, Sweden. In the late 1960s, Scaggs joined the Steve Miller Band, performing on albums like Children of the Future and Sailor.

But it was his solo career that truly skyrocketed, with albums like Silk Degrees and Middle Man producing hit after hit. Who could forget “Lowdown,” the Grammy-winning song that topped charts for weeks? Scaggs’ influence extends far beyond his ’70s hits, with later albums showcasing his mastery of jazz standards and Southern-inspired rhythms.

So mark your calendars, music lovers! On May 13, 2023, Boz Scaggs will bring his soulful sound to The National Theatre in Washington, D.C. Don’t wait to buy your tickets, because this one-night-only concert is sure to sell out fast.