Navy Lacrosse’s Anthony Ghobriel and Mac Haley earned Patriot League honors after their outstanding performances in the Mids’ recent game against High Point. Ghobriel was named Patriot League Faceoff Specialist of the Week, while Haley earned Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors. Both players contributed significantly to the team’s 14-13 victory over High Point.

Ghobriel won an impressive 19 of 26 draws (73.1%) and set a career-high record for wins, attempts, and winning percentage. Although he was only two wins shy of the school record, it was a remarkable feat, especially since he only played in three games last year due to an injury. Along with his 19 wins, Ghobriel also had a career-high of 7 ground balls and his second assist of the season. The sophomore is the fifth Navy player to earn the weekly faceoff honor since it was established in 2016.

On the other hand, Haley led the team’s offense, earning five points on three goals and two assists, including his first collegiate hat trick. His third goal of the game was a highlight reel play in the fourth quarter that tied the game. The freshman’s outstanding performance earned him Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors. Haley is now tied with co-captain Patrick Skalniak as the team’s second-leading scorer this season with 11 points.

Navy has a strong lacrosse program, and Ghobriel and Haley are just two of the many standouts on the team. With their recent honors, they join the ranks of other Navy players who have previously received weekly Patriot League awards. Navy returns home on Saturday to face off against Lehigh in their first Patriot League game of the season.