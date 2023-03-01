The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team performed standout this past week, earning two United East Conference Player of the Week awards. Senior Walker Krizman was named Offensive Player of the Week, while junior Ethan Little was named Defensive Player of the Week. Walker Krizman, Ethan Little Named United East Players of the Week (2.27.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Krizman’s impressive six goals and two assists over two games earned him the honor of Offensive Player of the Week. He started with two goals against Randolph-Macon College before tallying a career-high four goals and two assists in a dominant 24-10 victory over Whittier College. Krizman was also recognized for his career-high four ground balls in the Whittier game.

Little was awarded Defensive Player of the Week after picking up six ground balls, causing four turnovers, and adding a goal between the two contests. He contributed to the team’s performance against Randolph-Macon College, scoring on his only shot of the game and adding three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Little continued his impressive performance against Whittier, contributing three ground balls and two additional forced turnovers.

The Seahawks’ record stands at 2-2, and they are set to take on Marymount (Va.) University in non-conference action on March 1. The game is scheduled to take place at 7:00 p.m. at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

Congratulations to Krizman and Little on their well-deserved awards.