St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Women’s Lacrosse Team has been on a roll lately, and their latest success comes in the form of Colin Horton. The sophomore midfielder was named the United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week, marking her second career award.

Horton played a crucial role in helping St. Mary’s College earn a 1-1 record for the week ending February 26. She showcased her impressive skills as a midfielder, scoring eight goals on 12 shots, nine of which were on goal. Colin Horton named United East Offensive Player of the Week (2.27.23) Credit: Bill Wood

In the team’s first game against the University of Lynchburg, the Seahawks were behind early on. But Horton’s four goals and two caused turnovers helped spark a comeback that led to a 16-8 win. She followed up her performance with another four goals and two draw controls in a tough 16-9 loss to No. 18/25 Roanoke College.

With 13 goals, Horton currently leads the United East Conference, averaging 4.33 goals per game. She also ranks second with 13 points and third with 4.33 points per game. Her performance has been vital to the team’s success so far this season.

The Seahawks, who now hold a 2-1 record, will play against Randolph-Macon College in their next game. Horton and her teammates will look to continue their success and maintain their winning streak on Saturday, March 4, at 1:00 p.m. at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium.

Horton’s back-to-back Offensive Player of the Week honors indicate her immense talent and dedication to the game. The St. Mary’s College midfielder is a force to be reckoned with and will continue to be a key player for the team this season. As the team continues to compete, Horton’s performance will be one to watch, and she will undoubtedly continue to garner recognition for her impressive play.