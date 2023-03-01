Two middle schools in Anne Arundel County, Maryland have earned national recognition for their magnet programs. Old Mill Middle School South has been named a National Magnet School of Excellence, while Lindale Middle School has been recognized as a National Certified Magnet School by Magnet Schools of America.

Old Mill Middle School South had previously earned National Magnet School of Distinction honors in 2020 and 2022, but this latest recognition represents the highest level of recognition for magnet schools. Principal Linda Chandler praised the school’s dedication to STEM education and community partnerships in accepting the award. “Our STEM program enhances the student learning experience by creating opportunities that they may not have known existed or may not have had access to,” Chandler said. “The community partnerships developed over the past three years have been absolutely essential to us earning this recognition and developing our students into changemakers for our community.”

In order to be recognized as a National Magnet School of Excellence, a school must demonstrate the ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme. Members of Magnet Schools of America must submit a detailed application that is scored by a panel of educators.

Lindale Middle School earned its certification by meeting the Magnet Schools of America’s criteria for diversity, innovative curriculum and professional development, academic excellence, high-quality instructional systems, and family and community partnerships. Principal Johnny Nash called the recognition “a huge honor for Lindale Middle School to serve as a national model for magnet schools.”

All three Anne Arundel County middle schools with STEM magnet programs have now earned national recognition. The AACPS STEM magnet program promotes learning outside the classroom walls with multiple field experiences that allow students to interact with the Bay and learn about their own impact on the campus ecosystem. STEM teachers support hands-on learning opportunities that vary from pathways in computer science, the environment, or mathematics and strive to make learning relevant for all students.

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of Old Mill Middle School South and Lindale Middle School in earning national recognition for their magnet programs,” said Dr. Arlotto, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent. “Their successes are a testament to the hard work of their students, teachers, and staff, as well as the support of their families and community partners. We are committed to providing all of our students with engaging, challenging, and rewarding learning experiences that will prepare them for success in college, career, and life.”

The AACPS STEM program emphasizes the importance of community partnerships in providing students with the most enriching educational experiences possible. One of the key components of this approach is the multiple field experiences that are designed to get students outside of the classroom and interacting with the natural world. Through these experiences, students are able to learn about their own impact on the environment, as well as how they can work to make a positive difference in their community.

“Our STEM magnet programs are designed to provide students with an engaging, hands-on learning experience that will prepare them for success in the 21st century,” said Dr. Maureen McMahon, AACPS Chief Academic Officer. “We are proud of the accomplishments of Old Mill Middle School South and Lindale Middle School, and we look forward to continuing to provide our students with the highest quality education possible.”

Recognizing these two schools as National Magnet Schools of Excellence and Certified Magnet Schools highlights the importance of STEM education and community partnerships in providing students with the most enriching and rewarding educational experiences possible. Through a commitment to excellence and a focus on engaging, hands-on learning, Anne Arundel County Public Schools is helping to prepare its students for success in the 21st century and beyond.