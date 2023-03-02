Volunteers from Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will gather on Saturday, April 15, to participate in the 35th Annual Potomac River Watershed Cleanup. The event aims to remove thousands of pounds of litter and trash from neighborhoods, parks, shorelines, and streets across the region.

The Alice Ferguson Foundation, which has coordinated the annual cleanup since 1989, will provide event support to volunteers and community organizations across the region at no charge. This year’s event is expected to bring together more than 2,000 volunteers across 200 cleanup events during the months of March to May.

Over the years, the Potomac River Watershed Cleanup has engaged more than 170,000 volunteers and 500 partner organizations to remove more than 8 million pounds of trash from the Potomac River Watershed.

Volunteers from all walks of life, including elected officials, community businesses and leaders, community organizations, teachers, and government agency leaders, are encouraged to participate in the cleanup. The event is part of the Alice Ferguson Foundation’s Trash Free Potomac Watershed Initiative, which seeks to create clean land, safe water, and healthy lives.

The data collected from the cleanup is used to track trash hotspots, mark progress, and target policies intended to reduce litter in the region.

If you’re interested in participating, the cleanups will be held at hundreds of sites throughout the Potomac River Watershed, which includes the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. You can locate a site at the event website.