The Naval Academy Athletic Association Athlete-of-the-Week Award, presented by Northrop Grumman, has been shared by four Midshipmen for their outstanding performances in their respective sports.

Molly Chapman (Leesburg, Va.) of women’s track and field, Jacques Guillaume (Jacksonville, Fla.) of men’s track and field, Parker Haydin (Joshua, Texas) of rifle, and Nate Mitchell (Parker, Colo.) of baseball have all earned the accolade.

Credit: United States Naval Academy

Molly Chapman, a women’s track and field athlete, received the Patriot League Indoor Women’s Field Athlete of the Meet award for her impressive showing at the indoor conference championship. She won the long jump event on Saturday and then followed it up with a gold medal in the triple jump on Sunday. Chapman’s marks in both events were among the best in program history.

Jacques Guillaume, a men’s track and field athlete, was named the PL Men’s Track Athlete of the Meet and Highest Point Scorer at the 2023 Patriot League Indoor Championship. The sophomore helped lead his team to their third consecutive team title and 13th in program history. Guillaume contributed 28 points to Navy’s team score and also helped set a program and meet record in the 4x400m relay.

Parker Haydin, a rifle athlete, had an outstanding debut at the Great America Rifle Conference (GARC) Championship. The freshman finished first in the aggregate score, second in smallbore, and third in air rifle. Haydin’s performances helped lead the Midshipmen to a fourth-place finish overall.

Nate Mitchell, a baseball athlete, had a strong start to the season against rival Air Force. The senior captain pitched six innings of one-run ball, holding the Falcons to just three hits and one walk while striking out five batters. Mitchell’s performance helped lead Navy to their first win of the season.

Congratulations to these outstanding Midshipmen athletes for their well-deserved recognition.