The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Department of Athletics and Recreation is seeking the help of alumni and fans to nominate deserving individuals for the St. Mary’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The annual induction ceremony will take place on Friday, October 20, 2023, and will kick off the Hawktoberfest weekend.

The Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1990 to recognize outstanding individuals who have been associated with St. Mary’s College. Inductees are elected by a seven-person Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, which is responsible for bestowing the college’s highest athletics distinction. Fifty members have been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame since the first class in 1990.

The selection committee must receive nominations for the 2023 class no later than April 15, 2023. The Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee will decide on all nominees by June 1, 2023. Nominees must be Class of 2018 or older graduates.

At least two letters of nomination need to be submitted from individuals who know or knew the nominee well and are aware of his/her achievements and quality of character. The letter(s) should include not only statistical highlights of the nominee but also any awards or recognition earned while at St. Mary’s College, any awards or recognition they have earned since graduation, as well as a description of their character, leadership ability, and any other intangibles they may have contributed as a member of the team.

Director of Athletic Communications Nairem Moran can help with statistical information for any nominee. For additional information on the nominating and/or selection process, don’t hesitate to contact Jim Cranmer, chair of the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.

To submit a nomination, visit www.smcm.edu/alumni/awards/hall-fame-legends-nomination-form.