March is Women’s History Month, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland is celebrating by highlighting the careers and achievements of its sisters in uniform.

One of those women is Lieutenant Sherry Harrison, who has spent the past 14 years working in the Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division. Before joining the Sheriff’s Office, Harrison worked in the retail industry, but she knew she wanted to work in the healthcare field. She found the perfect fit for her skills and interests with the Corrections Division. Lt. Sherry Harrison Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Starting out as a Corrections Officer, Harrison has worked her way up to the rank of lieutenant. She now oversees inmate day reporting and pre-trial services at the Community Corrections Center in Leonardtown. The center provides non-violent offenders with access to behavioral health evaluation and treatment for mental health and substance use disorders.

Offenders in the pre-trial release and day-reporting programs report to the center at least once a week for drug testing. They are also remotely tracked daily by a GPS monitoring system on their person. Any deviation in their schedule or location requires staff approval. Offenders who have been convicted of offenses involving alcohol are also monitored for any level of intoxication through a portable device that is also remotely tracked.

Harrison is passionate about her work and is committed to helping offenders rehabilitate. She understands that addiction issues often lead to and perpetuate criminal behavior, and she works tirelessly to help those in her care overcome their addiction and turn their lives around.

For those considering a career in Corrections, Harrison advises them to go for it. She says that the job offers plenty of opportunities for growth and learning, and many training opportunities are available.

Warden Mary Ann Thompson praises Harrison for her leadership and role modeling within the Corrections Division. She says Harrison is making a positive, life-changing difference for offenders, their families, and St. Mary’s County.

If you are interested in a career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, visit their website at https://www.firstsheriff.com/employment/default or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71936.